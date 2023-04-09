Left Menu

Mumbai: Five, including Youtuber, held from Jharkhand for online cheating

Five persons, including a Youtuber from Jharkhand, have been arrested for alleged involvement in two cyber fraud cases in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.In the first case, a person from Gamdevi in south Mumbai was duped of Rs 89,000 after he ordered a tiffin online, the official said.In the second case, a man, also from Gamdevi, lost Rs 1.5 lakh after her was asked to pay his electricity online on February 4-5, he said.The modus operandi was the same and the cyber cell of Gamdevi police managed to track the IP address to Jharkhand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:41 IST
Five persons, including a Youtuber from Jharkhand, have been arrested for alleged involvement in two cyber fraud cases in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

In the first case, a person from Gamdevi in south Mumbai was duped of Rs 89,000 after he ordered a tiffin online, the official said.

In the second case, a man, also from Gamdevi, lost Rs 1.5 lakh after her was asked to pay his electricity online on February 4-5, he said.

''The modus operandi was the same and the cyber cell of Gamdevi police managed to track the IP address to Jharkhand. A team was sent there on March 22. We arrested 29-year-old Youtuber Santoshkumar Mandal and a mason Nageshwar Thakur from Dumka,'' he said.

''Their interrogation led to the arrest of one more person from Deoghar in the eastern state. These three had duped the man who had ordered a tiffin online. Two more persons were held from Koradi in Deoghar on April 5, who were involved in the Rs 1.5 lakh case,'' he said.

All the accused have been charged with cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, he said.

