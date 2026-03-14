Swift Justice: National Lok Adalat Resolves 68,000 Cases
The National Lok Adalat in Jammu and Kashmir resolved about 68,000 cases in a single day, awarding over Rs 55.86 crore in settlement amounts. This effort by the J-K Legal Services Authority aims to provide swift and efficient dispute resolution through amicable settlements across various case types.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable legal exercise, the National Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday successfully resolved approximately 68,000 cases, officials reported. The event resulted in over Rs 55.86 crore being awarded as settlement in cases ranging from motor accident claims to family disputes.
The J-K Legal Services Authority organized this first National Lok Adalat of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to providing cost-effective and expedited dispute resolution. Nearly 76,707 cases were taken up by 194 benches, with a resolution rate of around 88%, according to official records.
To maximize participation, pre-Lok Adalat sessions and counseling were conducted, which facilitated effective case disposal. Awareness programs emphasized the importance of Lok Adalats, encouraging litigants and stakeholders to pursue amicable settlements wherever possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Adalat
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- dispute resolution
- settlement
- legal
- compensation
- cases
- resolved
- justice
ALSO READ
Illegal LPG Cylinder Seizure Amidst Supply Rumors
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health and Legal Troubles Escalate
Kerala's Tribute to Justice V R Krishna Iyer: An International Legal Center
Justice on the Expressway: Family of Accident Victim Secures Landmark Lok Adalat Settlement
Karnataka Crackdown: Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders Uncovered