Swift Justice: National Lok Adalat Resolves 68,000 Cases

In a remarkable legal exercise, the National Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday successfully resolved approximately 68,000 cases, officials reported. The event resulted in over Rs 55.86 crore being awarded as settlement in cases ranging from motor accident claims to family disputes.

The J-K Legal Services Authority organized this first National Lok Adalat of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to providing cost-effective and expedited dispute resolution. Nearly 76,707 cases were taken up by 194 benches, with a resolution rate of around 88%, according to official records.

To maximize participation, pre-Lok Adalat sessions and counseling were conducted, which facilitated effective case disposal. Awareness programs emphasized the importance of Lok Adalats, encouraging litigants and stakeholders to pursue amicable settlements wherever possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)