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Swift Justice: National Lok Adalat Resolves 68,000 Cases

The National Lok Adalat in Jammu and Kashmir resolved about 68,000 cases in a single day, awarding over Rs 55.86 crore in settlement amounts. This effort by the J-K Legal Services Authority aims to provide swift and efficient dispute resolution through amicable settlements across various case types.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:12 IST
Swift Justice: National Lok Adalat Resolves 68,000 Cases
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In a remarkable legal exercise, the National Lok Adalat held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday successfully resolved approximately 68,000 cases, officials reported. The event resulted in over Rs 55.86 crore being awarded as settlement in cases ranging from motor accident claims to family disputes.

The J-K Legal Services Authority organized this first National Lok Adalat of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to providing cost-effective and expedited dispute resolution. Nearly 76,707 cases were taken up by 194 benches, with a resolution rate of around 88%, according to official records.

To maximize participation, pre-Lok Adalat sessions and counseling were conducted, which facilitated effective case disposal. Awareness programs emphasized the importance of Lok Adalats, encouraging litigants and stakeholders to pursue amicable settlements wherever possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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