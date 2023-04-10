Left Menu

50 held for clashes over ‘desecration’ of religious flag in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with violence following the alleged desecration of a religious flag at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Monday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where brick-batting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, they said. “Over 50 people, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said. Police also conducted a flag march in the area in the morning, he said.

Adequate police force has been deployed at Shastrinagar to maintain law and order, the SSP said.

Locals also complained of disruption of internet services, but there was no official word on it.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening. Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav had Sunday said some anti-social elements were trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

