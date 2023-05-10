Pakistan court indicts ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported. The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.
The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election. He has denied any wrongdoing. Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case related to property. The action by Pakistan's anti-corruption body has led to violent protests across the country, with at least two provinces asking the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geo News
- Khan
- Pakistani
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan
ALSO READ
Indians now see China as their greatest military threat: Congressman Ro Khanna
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat to start 'Congress Se Judo Yatra' from May 11
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham yatra resumes as weather condition improves
Dr Zeeshan Ali Khan was awarded with two prestigious awards at 7th Edition of the Indian Health Professionals Awards 2023
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham Temple