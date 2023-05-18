Left Menu

Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 14:47 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present their initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow would be ready to listen to "any proposals" that help resolve the conflict.

