Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 14:47 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present their initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow would be ready to listen to "any proposals" that help resolve the conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- African
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches unsuccessful strikes on Kyiv - Ukraine
Explosion derails another freight train in Russian region near Ukraine
NZ extending financial and military support to Ukraine
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey deputy defence ministers to discuss grain deal
Ukraine says Dnipro hit by Russian strikes but most drones destroyed