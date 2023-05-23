PM Modi's Jaipur Foot announcement to create a lot of goodwill for India in Pacific Island nations: D R Mehta
Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced the development plan for the Pacific Island nations at Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.As part of the plan, Modi said India will organise a Jaipur foot camp in Papua New Guinea this year.
The founder of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the parent body of the Jaipur Foot, D R Mehta said on Monday the inclusion of Jaipur Foot in the 12-point development plan Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled for Pacific Island nations will generate a lot of goodwill for India. Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced the development plan for the Pacific Island nations at Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.
As part of the plan, Modi said India will organise a Jaipur foot camp in Papua New Guinea this year. The prosthetic limbs are offered in Jaipur foot camps. ''Starting from 2024, two such camps will be organized every year in the Pacific island countries,'' Modi said.
D R Mehta said the camps in Papua New Guinea and two other islands would be organised in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He expressed hope the camps in the Pacific Islands will generate enormous goodwill for the country.
