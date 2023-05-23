Left Menu

Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Updated: 23-05-2023 12:44 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to garner opposition support over the Delhi government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital, a party source said.

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon.

They will hold a brief meeting with AAP leaders of West Bengal before visiting the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

AAP's West Bengal unit will also brief the media ahead of the scheduled meeting of chief ministers.

''They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections,'' a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal and Mann will leave the West Bengal capital on Tuesday evening.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The Centre promulgated an ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

An ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months. For which, the Centre will have to bring a bill for its passage in both Houses of Parliament.

