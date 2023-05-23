Left Menu

Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says

Poland is in advanced talks to buy Swedish early warning planes and hopes negotiations will be finalised shortly, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday. Poland has ramped up military spending since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February last year, with the government pledging to double the size of the army and spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-05-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:16 IST
Mariusz Blaszczak Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland has ramped up military spending since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February last year, with the government pledging to double the size of the army and spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023. "We are conducting detailed negotiations. I hope they will succeed in a short time. This way we strengthen the resilience of Poland, but also of NATO's eastern flank," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter after a meeting of defence ministers from northern Europe.

He did not provide further details on the number or type of aircraft discussed.

