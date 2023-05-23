Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh "on charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement", a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.
Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- national financial prosecutor
- Germany
- Riad Salameh
- Salameh
- Lebanon
- Central Bank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OECD sees slower 2024 rebound for Germany as climate challenges mount
Heavy rains lead to flooded roads, basements in Germany
Germany will have to import 70% of green hydrogen - econ minister
Germany, Austria, Italy urge EU to back hydrogen projects
Dozens injured in Polish bus collision in eastern Germany