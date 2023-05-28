Justice Gangapurwala sworn-in as Madras HC Chief Justice
Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Gangapurwala as the CJ at an official ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, state ministers including Durai Murugan and Udhayanidhi Stalin among others attended the official event.
