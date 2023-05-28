Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:04 IST
Delhi: MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar, garland his statue
Civic officials on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to him on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.

On this occasion, Bhati recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

