Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport
He sought intervention for expediting the signing of loan agreements of six proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding.Keeping in view the importance of National security, the Chief Minister urged for declaring Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project as 100 per cent centrally funded or explore a revenue-sharing mechanism for the stretch up to Beri.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Centre to grant Rs 1,000 crore for greenfield airport in Mandi district and Rs 400 crore for the expansion of Kangra airport. The chief minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday late evening and requested her for granting funds for airport projects as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, according to an official release.
He requested the Union Minister to review the decision to impose a limit on new loans under externally aided projects and added that reconsidering this decision would help in development in various sectors, the release said. He sought intervention for expediting the signing of loan agreements of six proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding.
Keeping in view the importance of National security, the Chief Minister urged for declaring Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project as 100 per cent centrally funded or explore a revenue-sharing mechanism for the stretch up to Beri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: Four held for committing burglaries and robberies in MMR region
Captive breeding helps endangered Iberian lynx population hit record
Russia continues cranking up oil drilling in West Siberia, data shows
20 TN pontiffs to attend new Parliament building inauguration, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Nirmala Sitharaman to scrap TCS, bring clarity on exemptions