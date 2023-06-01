Left Menu

China and key US partner Singapore agree to top-level defense hotline

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:49 IST
China and key US partner Singapore agree to top-level defense hotline
Li Shangfu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

China and Singapore laid the groundwork Thursday for a hotline between the two countries that would establish a high-level communications link between Beijing and a close American partner in Asia at a time when Chinese tensions with Washington are high and dialogue has stalled.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, a general in China's People's Liberation Army who was named minister in March, signed a memorandum of understanding with his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen to work toward establishing a secure telephone link “for high-level communications between our defense leaders,” according to a statement released by Singapore.

“Such high-level open lines of communications are important for strengthening mutual understanding and trust,” the statement said, without giving a timeline for when it would be established.

Li is on his first visit to Singapore as defense minister, and is broadly discussing global and regional security issues with a range of officials. Singapore said both countries' defense establishments “interact regularly through bilateral and multilateral exercises” and that his visit underscores ''long-standing, warm and friendly'' relations.

At the same time, Singapore is a close military and economic partner of the United States, and the agreement to establish the direct phone link comes as communications between Washington and Beijing are strained.

While in Singapore, Li is expected to address a meeting of defense officials, diplomats and country leaders on Sunday, but declined a request from Washington to meet on the sidelines with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who will give a speech at the same Shangri-La Dialogue security conference on Saturday. Among many issues, China has been irritated by American support for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that it claims as its own territory, the shooting down of what the U.S. called a Chinese spy balloon, and sanctions directly targeting Li.

Those sanctions are related to Washington's broad package of measures against Russia, but predate its invasion of Ukraine and were imposed in 2018 over Li's involvement in China's purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow.

The sanctions, which broadly prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding official talks, the U.S. has said.

Earlier this week, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said Austin's offer of talks in Singapore had been rejected because the U.S. “disregards China's concerns and creates artificial obstacles.” “The U.S. side should take practical actions to show sincerity and correct mistakes, so as to create the necessary conditions and proper atmosphere for communication and exchange between the two sides,” he said, while not mentioning the sanctions or other issues directly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023