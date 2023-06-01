Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for raping 2 minor girls in Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:40 IST
UP: Man arrested for raping 2 minor girls in Bijnor
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls on the pretext of showing them a wedding procession, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar, they said. According to Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, the incident took place on May 27 at a village in Sherkot police station area. Two girls, aged six and five years, were allegedly raped and admitted to the district hospital and from where they were referred to a hospital in Meerut, the SP said, adding both the girls have now returned home after treatment.

Jadaun said that during the investigation, the name of Manoj Kumar of the victims' village came to light and when the police interrogated him, he accepted his crime.

The accused told police that in an intoxicated state, he took both the girls to a field on the pretext of showing them a wedding procession, where he raped them.

An FIR was registered under sections 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

The SP also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team which worked out the case.

