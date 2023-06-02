Left Menu

HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple fearing threats from family

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:08 IST
HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple fearing threats from family
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted protection to a same-sex interfaith couple, apprehending threats from the family members of one of the partners.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed police officials to provide their contact details to the couple, who shall inform the police in case of any problem.

Earlier in the day, the couple's lawyer mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice, which agreed to list it for hearing on Friday itself.

The court asked the police officials to respond immediately in case a distress call is received from the couple.

The counsel representing the couple said while one of the partners is Hindu, the other is Muslim and they are adults who want to stay with each other.

The lawyer said they are facing threats from the family members of the Hindu woman and urged the court to grant police protection to the couple as well as to the family members of the Muslim woman.

The petitioner couple said the Hindu woman's family is against their relationship and they tried to get her married to a man against her wishes by forcibly taking her to Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyer claimed that allegations of religious conversion were also levelled against the Muslim woman's family.

The court directed that in case the couple, who is currently residing at a shelter home here, shifts to a rented accommodation, the police authorities concerned shall be informed and they be provided protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023