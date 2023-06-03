Left Menu

Gujarat: 73-year-old man stabs, injures estranged wife outside court after being ordered to pay her maintenance

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:38 IST
A 73-year-man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife outside the family court complex in Umra area in Surat in Gujarat on Saturday after being directed to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 7,000 to her, a police official said.

Vinod Bhanushali has been arrested while Shardaben (68), who sustained a stab wound in the chest, has been hospitalised, the official said.

''The incident took place when she was preparing to leave with her daughter on a two-wheeler after a hearing on her plea for monthly allowance. Her condition is stable,'' Umra police station inspector AH Rajput said.

''Shardaben was living separately from her husband for the last six years and had filed a case under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeking monthly maintenance from the accused,'' he said.

During the hearing that took place on Saturday, the court directed Bhanushali to pay Shardaben Rs 7,000 as monthly maintenance and kept the next hearing for June 13, he said.

''Upset over the court's order, he approached his wife as she was preparing to leave with her daughter outside the court premises and stabbed her in the chest. He was held by police present at the site and has been charged with attempt to murder,'' Rajput said.

