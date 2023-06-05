Son kills father over land dispute in Jharkhand’s Palamu district

A middle-aged son allegedly killed his septuagenarian father with a sharp weapon over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The body of the father was found in a mutilated condition near an under-construction house on Chhatarpur-Udaigarh road, some 200 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday morning. The house was being built by the father for his elder son, police said.

''Prima facie it seems that father identified as Narayan Yadav was killed by his son Bindeswar Yadav on Sunday night over a land issue. The son is absconding after the incident,'' said Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar.

Narayan had three sons and Bindeswar was his youngest son. ''There was a dispute between father and son over a piece of land and a compensation amount received for the four-lane bypass. There was also a clash between them three days back,'' Kumar said.

Police lodged an FIR on complaints from Bindeswar’s elder brothers Udeswar Yadav and Rajeswar Yadav.

