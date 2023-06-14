Left Menu

85% of target population got free ration in June: Delhi govt minister

Eighty-five per cent of the target population was given free ration in June under the National Food Security Act, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.Chairing a meeting with the Commissioner food and supplies, Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain said the department needs to put more effort to provide free rations regularly to the eligible population in a transparent manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:00 IST
85% of target population got free ration in June: Delhi govt minister
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty-five per cent of the target population was given free ration in June under the National Food Security Act, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting with the Commissioner (food and supplies), Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain said the department needs to put more effort to provide free rations regularly to the eligible population in a transparent manner. ''Our government is committed to resolving public grievances related to the public distribution system in a timely and expeditious manner. I assure you no one will be deprived of free ration in Delhi,'' Hussain said.

The meeting was convened to review the distribution of free ration under the NFSA and to assess the setting up of vigilance committees at the Fair Price Shops throughout the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023