Gujarat HC issues notices on pleas opposing demolition of dargahs in Junagadh

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government and Junagadh authorities on petitions challenging the issuance of notices for demolition of ''unauthorised'' dargahs in Junagadh, action against one of which recently led to violence in the city.

Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati issued the notices, returnable on June 27, to the state government, the Junagadh collector and the local municipal corporation while hearing three pleas challenging notices sent by the civic body for demolition of some ''illegal'' dargahs (shrines associated with sufi saints) in the city.

The petitioners challenged the ''illegal demolition drive'' targeting religious structures of the minority community in Junagadh city.

The petitioners, associated with management of such shrines, moved the court after receiving notices from authorities earlier this month for removal of ''illegal encroachments''.

On June 16, petitioner Sardumsha and the Reshamsha Pir Dargah Trust received a notice from the Junagadh municipal corporation for removal of a dargah, which the civic body claimed, was an ''illegal encroachment'' on a public road and has existed for more than a hundred years.

The three petitioners said they feared officials will demolish the said dargah like they have ''illegally and unconstitutionally'' demolished several such dargahs, graves and other religious structures without following due process of law and despite pendency of proceedings before different authorities.

The notice to the Reshamsha Pir Dargah sparked violence in the city on June 16 with a large group of people clashing with the police. A man died, while several policemen were injured and multiple vehicles damaged in the violence.

The petitioner Sardumsha and the Reshamsha Pir Dargah Trust sought the HC's direction to declare the notice as ''grossly unconstitutional, illegal, and against fundamental rights under the Constitution''.

The other two petitions were filed by the Samasth Sunni Muslim Trust.

