Left Menu

Gujarat HC issues notices on pleas opposing demolition of dargahs in Junagadh

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:20 IST
Gujarat HC issues notices on pleas opposing demolition of dargahs in Junagadh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government and Junagadh authorities on petitions challenging the issuance of notices for demolition of ''unauthorised'' dargahs in Junagadh, action against one of which recently led to violence in the city.

Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati issued the notices, returnable on June 27, to the state government, the Junagadh collector and the local municipal corporation while hearing three pleas challenging notices sent by the civic body for demolition of some ''illegal'' dargahs (shrines associated with sufi saints) in the city.

The petitioners challenged the ''illegal demolition drive'' targeting religious structures of the minority community in Junagadh city.

The petitioners, associated with management of such shrines, moved the court after receiving notices from authorities earlier this month for removal of ''illegal encroachments''.

On June 16, petitioner Sardumsha and the Reshamsha Pir Dargah Trust received a notice from the Junagadh municipal corporation for removal of a dargah, which the civic body claimed, was an ''illegal encroachment'' on a public road and has existed for more than a hundred years.

The three petitioners said they feared officials will demolish the said dargah like they have ''illegally and unconstitutionally'' demolished several such dargahs, graves and other religious structures without following due process of law and despite pendency of proceedings before different authorities.

The notice to the Reshamsha Pir Dargah sparked violence in the city on June 16 with a large group of people clashing with the police. A man died, while several policemen were injured and multiple vehicles damaged in the violence.

The petitioner Sardumsha and the Reshamsha Pir Dargah Trust sought the HC's direction to declare the notice as ''grossly unconstitutional, illegal, and against fundamental rights under the Constitution''.

The other two petitions were filed by the Samasth Sunni Muslim Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023