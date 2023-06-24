Left Menu

Pakistan reviews FY2024 budget as last ditch effort to clinch IMF deal

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 24-06-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 17:11 IST
Pakistan reviews FY2024 budget as last ditch effort to clinch IMF deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan introduced a number of changes to its fiscal 2024 budget on Saturday, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a last-ditch effort to clinch a stalled rescue package with the International Monetary Fund. "Pakistan and IMF had detailed negotiations as a last effort to complete the pending review," he told parliament.

For the fiscal year starting next month, Pakistan will raise a further 215 billion rupees ($752 million) in new tax and cut 85 billion rupees ($300 million) in spending, as well as a number of other measures to shrink the fiscal deficit, he said. ($1 = 286.0000 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023