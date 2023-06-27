Left Menu

Fire at restaurant in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Maharashtras Thane city on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. Three fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service and efforts were still on to bring the blaze under control, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:49 IST
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. There was so far no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at around 5.30 am at the restaurant located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, local firemen and disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. Three fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service and efforts were still on to bring the blaze under control, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

