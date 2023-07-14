Russian deputy foreign minister discussed grain deal with Turkish, U.N. officials - Russian formin

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin discussed a Black Sea grain deal with his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar in a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the conversation was initiated by Turkey and "special attention was paid to the implementation of the 'Black Sea initiative' on the export of Ukrainian food". Also on Wednesday, Vershinin held a phone call with top U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan.

"The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Istanbul Package Agreements of July 22, 2022 in the context of global food security challenges."

