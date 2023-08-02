Left Menu

Five held for raping girl in Karnataka

Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested five people on charges of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times since 2019.The accused have been identified as Akshay Devadiga 24, Kamalaksha Bellatada 30, Sukumar Bellatada 28, Jayaprakash 38 and Raja 25. The girl has identified all the five accused.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:46 IST
Five held for raping girl in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested five people on charges of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times since 2019.

The accused have been identified as Akshay Devadiga (24), Kamalaksha Bellatada (30), Sukumar Bellatada (28), Jayaprakash (38) and Raja (25). Four of the accused are from Vittal area, while another is a resident of Kasaragod district in Kerala, police said. The 14-year-old victim was first raped by her relative Jayaprakash in 2019 and also many times this year. Four of the accused sexually assaulted her by taking her to isolated places with a promise of marriage, according to the complaint from the victim's mother. The girl has identified all the five accused. They have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023