Left Menu

Air force helicopter crashes after attack in north-central Nigeria: sources

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashed in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Monday, with sources saying it had come under fire from armed bandits. Thousands of people have been killed in attacks in recent years. Islamist group Boko Haram is also active in northern Nigeria alongside the Islamic State of West Africa, a regional affiliate of Islamic State.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 15-08-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 00:03 IST
Air force helicopter crashes after attack in north-central Nigeria: sources
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashed in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Monday, with sources saying it had come under fire from armed bandits. The helicopter crashed near Chukuba village in the Shiroro local government area of the state, air force spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said.

An investigation was under way, he said. It was not known how many people were on board. Niger state lies hundreds of kilometres southeast of Niamey, the capital of the country of Niger where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Two military sources said bandits fired at the helicopter which had been sent to evacuate victims of an attack on Sunday that killed at least 10 soldiers caught up in an ambush. Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria's northwest where they rob and kidnap for ransom. Thousands of people have been killed in attacks in recent years.

Islamist group Boko Haram is also active in northern Nigeria alongside the Islamic State of West Africa, a regional affiliate of Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023