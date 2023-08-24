China's Xi: BRICS expansion injects new impetus to group's cooperation

The expansion of BRICS will inject new impetus to the group's cooperation mechanism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

This expansion has reflected BRICS' determination for unity and cooperation, Xi said at the group's leaders' summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

The BRICS group of nations has decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc.

