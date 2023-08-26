Left Menu

Two people killed by Russian shelling in east Ukraine -governor

"The enemy hit a civilian object - a cafe where local residents were during the day," Synehubov wrote on Telegram. Podoly was occupied shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the village was retaken by Kyiv in a counteroffensive last September. Russian forces have been attempting to push forward on the Kharkiv region frontline in recent weeks.

Two people were killed and another wounded on Saturday when Russian shelling hit a cafe in the village of Podoly in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleh Synehubov said. "The enemy hit a civilian object - a cafe where local residents were during the day," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Podoly was occupied shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the village was retaken by Kyiv in a counteroffensive last September. Russian forces have been attempting to push forward on the Kharkiv region frontline in recent weeks. The Ukrainian army has acknowledged fighting there has become more difficult but says it is holding the line.

