Ukraine says it destroyed four cruise missiles during overnight Russian air strike

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 11:37 IST
The Ukrainian military destroyed four cruise missiles over northern and central Ukraine during an overnight Russian air strike, Kyiv's air force reported early on Sunday.
It said Ukrainian forces had detected up to eight airborne targets but that there were no immediate reports of strikes, adding that the rest of the targets were "probably false". The air force also said the attack involved five Russian strategic bombers.
