Ukraine's Zelensky expected at UN this month - Albania UN envoy
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month and take part in a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Albania's U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters on Friday. Albania is president of the 15-member council for September.
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:43 IST
Albania is president of the 15-member council for September. World leaders are due to begin gathering in New York from Sept. 18 for the high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. The Security Council meeting on Ukraine is due to be held on Sept. 20
