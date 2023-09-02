Left Menu

Russian defence ministry says two drones downed near border as Ukraine shells village

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 12:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had downed two Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region, a border province that comes under regular attack from Kyiv's forces.

Separately, the governor of neighbouring Kursk region said that a village on the border had come under shelling from Ukraine, with one woman injured.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have picked up in recent weeks, with dozens of drones striking Russia at once some days.

