Zelenskiy condemns deadly Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in east Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian attack on Wednesday that he said killed at least 16 people, including a child, and wounded many more. The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:25 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian attack on Wednesday that he said killed at least 16 people, including a child, and wounded many more. Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that a market, shops and a pharmacy had been hit in the eastern city close to the battlefield. The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.

