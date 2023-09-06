Zelenskiy condemns deadly Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian attack on Wednesday that he said killed at least 16 people, including a child, and wounded many more. The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian attack on Wednesday that he said killed at least 16 people, including a child, and wounded many more. Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that a market, shops and a pharmacy had been hit in the eastern city close to the battlefield. The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Telegram
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- U.S.
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow closes air space after Ukrainian drone attacks - TASS
Russian military downs two more Ukrainian drones near Ukraine border
Ukrainian drones hit apartments, cars in town near Moscow, says Russia
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drone hits apartments, cars in town near Moscow, says Russia
Russia says its warplane destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea