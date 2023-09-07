Ukraine is gaining ground in its counter offensive - NATO's Stoltenberg

Ukraine is making progress with a counter offensive started in June to reclaim territory seized by Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground...They have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward," Stoltenberg told lawmakers in remarks at the European Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)