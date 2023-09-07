Ukraine is gaining ground in its counter offensive - NATO's Stoltenberg
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:46 IST
Ukraine is making progress with a counter offensive started in June to reclaim territory seized by Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground...They have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward," Stoltenberg told lawmakers in remarks at the European Parliament.
