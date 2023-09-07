China Premier Li met Vietnam PM at ASEAN summit - Chinese foreign ministry

China's Premier Li Qiang had a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

According to Vietnamese media VnExpress, Li met with Chinh in Jakarta on Wednesday, and agreed to enhance the countries' regular contacts.

