China Premier Li met Vietnam PM at ASEAN summit - Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:11 IST
China's Premier Li Qiang had a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
According to Vietnamese media VnExpress, Li met with Chinh in Jakarta on Wednesday, and agreed to enhance the countries' regular contacts.
