REUTERS IMPACT-African Finance Corp says Gabon political situation a 'good coup'

London, Sept 7 - The recent coup in Gabon was executed peacefully and appeared to be a "good coup", with society and business operating as usual, a senior executive from the African Finance Corporation (AFC) said on Thursday.

The recent coup in Gabon was executed peacefully and appeared to be a "good coup", with society and business operating as usual, a senior executive from the African Finance Corporation (AFC) said on Thursday. "We have significant investments in Gabon and so far the coup has been very peaceful, the thinking has been very mature, normal life is going on ... the assets are safe and everything is operating, which probably means it is a good coup," Sanjeev Gupta, executive director of financial services at the AFC, said at the Reuters IMPACT climate conference in London.

The Lagos-based AFC is a pan-African multilateral development institution, with nine members, mostly from western African states. It is 42.5%-owned by Nigeria’s central bank, 47.6% by other African financial institutions and 9.8% by industrial and corporate shareholders, according to its website. In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, army officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

Nguema was sworn in as interim president and cheered by jubilant supporters on Monday in a televised ceremony designed to cast the military as liberators of an oppressed society. Unlike Niger, Gabon has not seen an outpouring of anti-French, pro-Russian sentiment, and the generals in charge in Libreville have appeared open to dialogue with international organisations.

Gupta said the AFC's staff remained on the ground in Gabon and had reported that financial systems and other public services were operating smoothly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

