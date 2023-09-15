Left Menu

Russia and N. Korea did not sign any military or other agreements during summit- Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not sign any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week. Washington and its allies fear his visit could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:15 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not sign any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there had not been a plan to sign any formal agreements during the visit, which saw Kim hold one-on-one talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim, who is still in Russia, inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions on Friday. Washington and its allies fear his visit could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program.

