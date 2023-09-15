Left Menu

Stones pelted on 'shravan' procession taken out from Shiva temple in Kheda in Gujarat; 3 cops, some others injured

Reinforcements from across the district have been called in and deployed in the town to stop any untoward incident, he said.One sub inspector, two constables and some other persons have been injured in the stone-pelting.

PTI | Thasra | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:21 IST
Stones pelted on 'shravan' procession taken out from Shiva temple in Kheda in Gujarat; 3 cops, some others injured
  • Country:
  • India

Stones were pelted on a procession taken out from a temple in Thasra town in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday afternoon, resulting in injuries to a few people, including three policemen, and tension between two communities, an official said.

The 'shobha yatra' is taken out every year from the Shiva temple on the last day of the month of 'Shravan' and this time there were 700-800 participants, Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia told reporters.

''When it reached Teen-batti area, some anti-social elements threw stones and bricks at the procession. Police present there immediately brought the situation under control. Reinforcements from across the district have been called in and deployed in the town to stop any untoward incident,'' he said.

''One sub inspector, two constables and some other persons have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain if the stone-pelting was preplanned or whether it was spontaneous,'' the SP informed.

Gadhia said leaders from both communities have been contacted as part of efforts to ensure peace prevails in the area.

Videos of the incident are being checked to identify and arrest those involved in pelting stones, he said.

The SP appealed to people to maintain peace and not spread rumours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023