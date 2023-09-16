Left Menu

White House: Biden to meet with Zelenskiy, more aid coming for Ukraine

The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, while announcing President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House. Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Sullivan said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 06:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 06:58 IST
White House: Biden to meet with Zelenskiy, more aid coming for Ukraine

The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, while announcing President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Sullivan said. Reuters, citing three U.S. officials, reported on Monday that the U.S. is considering shipping Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (300 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile (70-km) range packed with cluster bombs, or both systems.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for ATACMS to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory. But a source familiar with the situation said the U.S. does not plan to announce ATACMS for Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit to the White House next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023