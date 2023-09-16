Russia says it downed Ukrainian drones over three regions
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:44 IST
The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its air defence systems had destroyed a drone launched from Ukraine over the border into the adjacent Belgorod region. Earlier, it said Russian air defences had shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions.
