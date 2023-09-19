India says allegations it was involved in Sikh leader's murder in Canada 'absurd and motivated'
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 08:21 IST
India on Tuesday termed Canada's allegations that Indian government agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in the country "absurd and motivated".
"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister to our prime minister, and were completely rejected," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
