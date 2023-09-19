West Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 14 crore seized near Bangladesh border, 1 arrested
PTI | Barasat | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Gold biscuits worth Rs 14 crore were seized near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the BSF's 68 batallion intercepted a motorcycle in Ronghat village in Bagdah police station area, they said.
On searching the motorcycle, they found 23 kg of gold biscuits, valued at Rs 14 crore, officials said.
The gold biscuits were being smuggled to India from Bangladesh, they said.
The motorcyclist was arrested, and an investigation was underway, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengal Guv appoints interim VCs of seven universities
Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 8.5 cr recovered near B'desh border; 2 smugglers held
Incture hosted its inaugural Digital Innovation Day with Customers, SAP, and Industry Thought Leaders at its HQ in Bengaluru.
West Bengal govt to implement more liberalized land policy to facilitate development: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal minister crosses sword with Guv, calls his appointment of interim VCs 'dictatorial'