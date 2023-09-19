3 fishermen missing after boat capsize in Bay of Bengal near Paradip coast

Three fishermen went missing after their boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal near the Paradip coast in Odisha on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near Nehru Bungalow when eight fishermen were returning from the deep sea. Five of them were rescued, while three others went missing, a police officer said.

The Coast Guard is leading the operation to rescue them with the assistance of the Fire and Emergency Services, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said.

Fisheries Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said his office is monitoring the situation.

