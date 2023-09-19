Imphal valley witnessing surge in extortion complaints: official

Left Menu

The districts in the Imphal valley in violence-hit Manipur are witnessing a surge of complaints related to extortion, a senior official said on Tuesday.Addressing a press conference, Additional Secretary Home Maharabam Pradip Singh said the state government was working to restore normalcy but efforts were being hampered by armed men.We have information that armed miscreants masquerading as police commandos are roaming around.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:23 IST
The districts in the Imphal valley in violence-hit Manipur are witnessing a surge of complaints related to extortion, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Secretary (Home) Maharabam Pradip Singh said the state government was working to restore normalcy but efforts were being hampered by armed men.

''We have information that armed miscreants masquerading as police commandos are roaming around. Such acts, including demands for extortion and threats, have hampered the efforts that the police have been genuinely making,'' he said. ''We have received reports from different valley districts that there is an increase in complaints related to extortion and threats,'' he added.

Singh said that the police have taken serious note of these complaints, and are committed to address them.

The state police have taken multiple steps to deal with armed men, including setting check posts at strategic points and search operations, he said.

Singh appealed to the people to support the state police, and not believe in information on social media without checking.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

