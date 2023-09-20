Left Menu

One killed by Israeli fire at Gaza border, Palestinian officials say

Israel says its blockade is necessary to stop arms reaching Hamas, with which it has fought several wars since the group seized control of Gaza in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew its settlers and troops from the small coastal enclave. Separately, two Palestinians were killed and at least 10 were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 00:05 IST
One killed by Israeli fire at Gaza border, Palestinian officials say

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man along the Gaza-Israel border on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, the first such fatality in what have recently become almost daily confrontations along the frontier after months of relative calm.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Over the past few weeks it has said its soldiers had been using riot dispersal means against Palestinians throwing explosives at the border fence. Health officials said the 25-year-old, Youssef Radwan, was shot in the neck and died in a hospital and that 11 more people were wounded.

Last week, five Palestinians were killed at the border by an explosive device detonated accidentally by demonstrators who were planning to use it against Israeli forces. Hamas, the Islamist armed group that rules Gaza, has been supportive of the border rallies. Organizers on Tuesday said they were held in protests of Jewish visits to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Others were called in support of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and an Israeli blockade on the narrow coastal territory, which is home to around 2.3 million Palestinians whose economy is buckling under the restrictions. Israel says its blockade is necessary to stop arms reaching Hamas, with which it has fought several wars since the group seized control of Gaza in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew its settlers and troops from the small coastal enclave.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed and at least 10 were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said its drone had struck in Jenin but did not confirm the casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023