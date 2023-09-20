Paraguay president says supports Taiwan joining UN
Paraguay supports Taiwan joining the United Nations, the South American country's president, Santiago Pena, said on Tuesday, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly.
Paraguay is the last South American country with formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.
