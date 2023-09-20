Left Menu

Paraguay president says supports Taiwan joining UN

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 04:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 04:30 IST
Paraguay supports Taiwan joining the United Nations, the South American country's president, Santiago Pena, said on Tuesday, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly.

Paraguay is the last South American country with formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

