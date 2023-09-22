One killed, 15 injured in Russian strike on Kremenchuk - governor
A Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Kremenchuk in the central Poltava region of Ukraine killed one person and injured 15, governor Dmytro Lunin said on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.
He said one child was among the injured. Ukrainian air defence downed one of the missiles launched, he added.
