Lightning hits J'khand playground during football match; 2 spectators die

Two spectators of a local football match were killed and three others injured as lightning struck a playground in Jharkhands Dumka district on Saturday evening, police said.The condition of two of the injured was stated to be serious.The incident occurred when several spectators took shelter under a tent beside the playground in Hansdiha area after heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm started.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:23 IST
Two spectators of a local football match were killed and three others injured as lightning struck a playground in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday evening, police said.

The condition of two of the injured was stated to be serious.

The incident occurred when several spectators took shelter under a tent beside the playground in Hansdiha area after heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm started. The lightning hit the tent killing two persons - Shivlal Soren (32) and Santlal Hembram (20) – and injuring three others, Hansdiha police station Officer in Charge Jitendra Kumar Sahu said.

All the injured were taken to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. District Civil Surgeon Bachcha Prasad Singh said one of them was discharged after administering first-aid, while the two others were referred to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

