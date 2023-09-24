Left Menu

Suspected narco smuggler arrested in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 08:45 IST
Suspected narco smuggler arrested in J-K’s Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected narcotic smuggler was injured after Army troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The suspected smuggler was arrested and a packet of narcotics, believed to be heroin which he was trying to smuggle, was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred late Saturday night when troops guarding the LoC observed suspicious movement of a person at Karmara in Gulpur sector and challenged him.

However, the suspected smuggler tried to flee across the LoC and was fired upon, the officials said, identifying him as Yasir Nazir, a local resident who stated he had gone across the LoC to collect a narcotics consignment.

Nazir has been hospitalised for the treatment of bullet injuries under police custody, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023