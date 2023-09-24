Heavily laden cars from Nagorno-Karabakh start arriving in Armenia - Reuters reporter
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 17:24 IST
Several heavily laden cars with civilians approached an aid centre in the Armenian border village of Kornidzor, a Reuters reporter said. A man called Arsen from one of the cars told Reuters he was travelling with his wife from a settlement of Norshen in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.
Earlier on Sunday, Armenian media platform CivilNet published pictures and video of what it said were ethnic Armenian refugees who had arrived in Armenia from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenia
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- CivilNet
- Armenian
- Arsen
- Kornidzor
- Azerbaijan
- Norshen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine
Russia truck sets off with food aid for Armenians in Khankendi - Reuters witness
Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to meet in October - TASS
Beleaguered Armenian region in Azerbaijan accepts urgent aid shipment
Soccer-Arsenal sign Matildas' Cooney-Cross from Hammarby