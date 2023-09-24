Left Menu

Heavily laden cars from Nagorno-Karabakh start arriving in Armenia - Reuters reporter

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 17:24 IST
Heavily laden cars from Nagorno-Karabakh start arriving in Armenia - Reuters reporter

Several heavily laden cars with civilians approached an aid centre in the Armenian border village of Kornidzor, a Reuters reporter said. A man called Arsen from one of the cars told Reuters he was travelling with his wife from a settlement of Norshen in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Sunday, Armenian media platform CivilNet published pictures and video of what it said were ethnic Armenian refugees who had arrived in Armenia from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023