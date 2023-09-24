Heavily laden cars from Nagorno-Karabakh start arriving in Armenia - Reuters reporter

Several heavily laden cars with civilians approached an aid centre in the Armenian border village of Kornidzor, a Reuters reporter said. A man called Arsen from one of the cars told Reuters he was travelling with his wife from a settlement of Norshen in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Sunday, Armenian media platform CivilNet published pictures and video of what it said were ethnic Armenian refugees who had arrived in Armenia from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)