Left Menu

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Delhi

He was followed by three other masked men.Sensing trouble, the victim locked himself in the shops locker room, he claimed.After some time, shop employee Bajrang knocked on the door and informed the victim that the accused had taken away gold, silver, Rs 75,000 in cash and other valuables, he told the police.The police have registered an FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:28 IST
Masked men loot jewellery shop in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Four masked men allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

The 48-year-old shopowner -- a resident of Pitampura -- said in his complaint at Vijay Nagar police station that he was calculating the day's collection on Friday when a man wearing a mask and a helmet entered the shop around 7 pm. He was followed by three other masked men.

Sensing trouble, the victim locked himself in the shop's locker room, he claimed.

After some time, shop employee Bajrang knocked on the door and informed the victim that the accused had taken away gold, silver, Rs 75,000 in cash and other valuables, he told the police.

The police have registered an FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. They are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023