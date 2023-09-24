Masked men loot jewellery shop in Delhi

Four masked men allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

The 48-year-old shopowner -- a resident of Pitampura -- said in his complaint at Vijay Nagar police station that he was calculating the day's collection on Friday when a man wearing a mask and a helmet entered the shop around 7 pm. He was followed by three other masked men.

Sensing trouble, the victim locked himself in the shop's locker room, he claimed.

After some time, shop employee Bajrang knocked on the door and informed the victim that the accused had taken away gold, silver, Rs 75,000 in cash and other valuables, he told the police.

The police have registered an FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. They are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

