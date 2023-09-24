Body parts found found near site of tanker explosion at Century Rayon factory in Thane district
A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtras Thane district, the police on Sunday found body parts in buildings in the vicinity, a senior official said.
- Country:
- India
A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police on Sunday found "body parts" in buildings in the vicinity, a senior official said. Of those injured, one is reported to be in serious condition.
The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad, 60 km from Mumbai. As per a statement issued by the company on Saturday, a tanker "of a third party" which had arrived from outside around 11.15 am got "ruptured" while it was under inspection before filling.
The explosion was so massive that those near the tanker were blown into pieces, said the official. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Amol Koli told PTI that the "body parts" are being collected and further steps will be taken by their probe team.
Putting together the body parts and matching them will a challenging task, the official said. A revenue official from Thane district said there was no no communication from the company's side on Sunday as it is a holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra’s Thane district
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Century Rayon
- Koli
- Shahad
ALSO READ
Tanker drags 60-yr-old man after hitting his car in Navi Mumbai, crushes him to death
Man booked for having unnatural sex with employee in Navi Mumbai
Quota stir: Maratha outfit calls for bandh in Thane city on September 11 to condemn police lathi-charge in Jalna
Man bashes 18-month-old daughter to death over quarrel with wife in Thane district; held
Three men arrested after their car enters restricted zone of Mumbai Port Trust