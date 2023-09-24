Left Menu

Nepal Army chief leaves for Delhi to attend Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:03 IST
Nepal Army chief leaves for Delhi to attend Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference
Nepal Army chief Gen. Prabhuram Sharma left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference (IPACC) being held in the Indian capital from September 25 to 27.

The Indian Army will host the two-day conference of Army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific nations with an aim to evolve a common strategy to ensure peace, prosperity and stability against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

Fifteen Army chiefs and delegations from 22 countries will attend the event, officials here said. The US Army is co-hosting the conference.

According to the Nepal Army, the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conclave will deliberate on the role of military diplomacy in mitigating various crises, ways to enhance collaboration among the armed forces of the region and boosting interoperability.

Gen. Sharma will return to Kathmandu on September 28 after winding up the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

